中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 1, 2021
    17:16
    clear
    33°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: TSMC tool suppliers upbeat about demand
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Although fab toolmakers may see TSMC bargain down prices for their supplies, they remain optimistic that strong orders from the top foundry house will continue to drive their sales of semiconductor equipment. In the backend sector, ASE and PTI have both geared up their efforts for panel-level packaging. Taiwanese makers stand a good chance of playing a significant role in the space industry, but they have to act fast, according to Infinio Capital managing partner Eric Lin.

    Fab toolmakers optimistic about demand from TSMC: TSMC's equipment suppliers remain optimistic about demand from the foundry, which has been stepping up its pace of advanced technology development and capacity expansion, according to industry sources.

    ASE, PTI making progress in PLP field: ASE Technology and Powertech Technology (PTI) have both stepped up their deployments in the panel-level packaging (PLP) field, and are involved in multiple computing chip design projects, according to industry sources.

    Taiwan plays main role in SpaceX LEO satellites, says Eric Lin, Infinio Capital managing partner: Innovative new business models by SpaceX and Blue Origin have reduced the costs of space tourism and satellite launches, creating a gradual paradigm shift in the new space industry supply chain.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT Wireless networking
    Tags
    demand editorial TSMC
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    TSMC updates
    Opinions
    Opinions
    CHT
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 31, 10:37
    GUC announces ultra-high bandwidth and power efficient die-to-die (GLink 2.0) total solution
    Monday 30 August 2021
    Shaping the future in 5G era, SINTRONES on-line event addressing intelligent transportation solutions
    Monday 30 August 2021
    NATEA and TTA SV to hold pitchoff event on September 9-10
    Friday 27 August 2021
    SilTerra unveils new technology for automotive application ICs
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research