Highlights of the day: TSMC tool suppliers upbeat about demand

Although fab toolmakers may see TSMC bargain down prices for their supplies, they remain optimistic that strong orders from the top foundry house will continue to drive their sales of semiconductor equipment. In the backend sector, ASE and PTI have both geared up their efforts for panel-level packaging. Taiwanese makers stand a good chance of playing a significant role in the space industry, but they have to act fast, according to Infinio Capital managing partner Eric Lin.

Fab toolmakers optimistic about demand from TSMC: TSMC's equipment suppliers remain optimistic about demand from the foundry, which has been stepping up its pace of advanced technology development and capacity expansion, according to industry sources.

ASE, PTI making progress in PLP field: ASE Technology and Powertech Technology (PTI) have both stepped up their deployments in the panel-level packaging (PLP) field, and are involved in multiple computing chip design projects, according to industry sources.

Taiwan plays main role in SpaceX LEO satellites, says Eric Lin, Infinio Capital managing partner: Innovative new business models by SpaceX and Blue Origin have reduced the costs of space tourism and satellite launches, creating a gradual paradigm shift in the new space industry supply chain.