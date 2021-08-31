Highlights of the day: TSMC seeks to maintain profitability

Having just decided to raise its foundry service quotes starting as early as December, TSMC is now seeking to cut its production costs by asking suppliers to lower their prices, in order to maintain its profitability. The foundry has also launched a new packaging technology for silicon photonic ASICs targeting the datacenter market segment. DRAM spot prices have been falling fast amid weakening overall demand, which is heaping pressure on contract pricing.

TSMC striving to lower costs: TSMC will be in talks with its equipment and materials suppliers about lowering prices for next year by 15%, striving to cut its costs, according to industry sources.

TSMC launches advanced packaging for silicon photonics applications: TSMC has introduced its new advanced packaging technology dubbed COUPE (compact universal photonic engine) heterogeneous integration technology for silicon photonic ASICs targeting the datacenter market, according to industry sources.

DRAM spot prices falling rapidly: DRAM spot prices have fallen at a rapid pace in August, which may put contract prices for the fourth quarter under downward pressure, according to industry sources.