Jorjin expects strong AR glass sales in 2021

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based AR smart glasses designer Jorjin Technologies expects its revenues to grow exponentially in 2021 thanks to the expansion of its portfolios to include AR glass solutions in addition to AR hardware devices, according to company chairman Tom Liang.

In addition to promoting own-brand AR glasses, the company expects to land more OEM orders in 2021 as demand for AR/VR/MR devices and applications will increase rapidly along with 5G network rollouts, Liang said.

Optimizing its capability for integrating AR software and hardware technologies, Jorjin is also ready to offer diverse integrated AR solutions to tap different applications, including medical care, gaming, and smart manufacturing and exhibition, Liang added.

The company's current ecosystem partners now include Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital and Tri-Service General Hospital.

The company will promote its own-brand AR glasses in three categories in 2021: the J-Reality series products for general applications such as gaming and product presentation; the J-Support lineup designed for emergency and disaster prevention applications; and the J-Slim series products co-developed with Zeiss are for daily life and light navigation applications.

The company has reported revenues of NT$21.94 million (US$778,585) for October, down 51.13% on year. For January-October, revenues totaled NT$236.92 billion, decreasing 43.16% from a year earlier.

Jorjin chairman Tom Liang

Photo: Max Wang, Digitimes, December 2020