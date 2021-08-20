中文網
    Highlight of the Day: Intel's plan to acquire GF gets hindered
    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    The move of GF's plan for IPO is more likely to happen in the near future, which might make Intel's buyout plan vanish. Two OLED panel suppliers in China are expanding their panel capabilities which tell the adoption rate of OLED panels in smartphone brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, is getting higher. LCD panel makers; on the other hand, are transforming to focus on more value-added products.

    GF proceeds with IPO plan, likely to crush Intel's takeover bid: GlobalFoundries (GF) reportedly has quietly applied to US Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO (initial public offering) listing on New York Stock Exchange in late 2021 or early 2022, a move that may further dent Intel's reported US$30 billion bid to acquire GF, according to industry sources.

    BOE Technology, Visionox Technology expanding OLED panel capacities: China-based display panel makers BOE Technology and Visionox Technology are expanding production capacities for OLED panels, according to China-based media reports.

    LCD panel maker AUO to speed up transformation for continued business growth: TFT-LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO) will speed up the upgrading of its business operation to maintain business growth through bi-axial transformation.

