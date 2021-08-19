中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 20, 2021
    Tech Chips + Components
    Qualcomm unveils 5G and AI-enabled drone platform
    Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

    Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled a drone platform and reference design to offer both 5G and AI-capabilities, the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform.

    The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform, powered by the Qualcomm QRB5165 processor, builds upon the company's latest IoT offerings, delivering a solution which will drive the next generation of high-performance, low-power, 5G drones, said the chip vendor.

    The nw platform condenses multiple complex technologies into one integrated drone system to support evolving applications and new use cases in sectors including film and entertainment, security and emergency response, delivery, defense, inspection, and mapping, said Qualcomm.

    "We have continued to engage many leading drone companies, enabling 200+ global robotics and drone ecosystem members in addition to consistently driving and promoting worldwide drone standardization and transformative 5G capabilities in organizations such as 3GPP, GSMA, the Global UTM Alliance, the Aerial Connectivity Joint Initiative (ACJA) and ASTM," said Dev Singh, senior director, business development and general manager of autonomous robotics, drones and intelligent machines, Qualcomm Technologies. "We are proud to continue our momentum of enabling the digital transformation of global industries by unveiling the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform, a solution that is purpose-built for drone development with enhanced autonomy and intelligence features, bringing premium connected flight capabilities to industrial, enterprise and commercial segments."

    The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform's high-performance and heterogeneous computing at ultra-low power consumption provides power efficient inferencing at the edge for AI and machine learning (ML) enabling fully autonomous drones, said the company. Breakthrough camera capabilities deliver premium image capabilities and performance. With 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, this platform enhances critical flying abilities beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) to support safer, more reliable flight. In addition, safety controls alone can no longer assure industrial and commercial drone safety, especially when scaling to BVLOS operations. The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform is equipped with a Qualcomm® Secure Processing Unit to support modern drone demands for cybersecurity protections as a key enabler of data-protection and safety requirements.

    Qualcomm Technologies is working with Verizon to complete network testing of the Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform for the Verizon 5G network, and expects the platform, which is 5G mmWave capable, will be offered via the Verizon Thingspace Marketplace.

    Global carriers and IoT ecosystem leaders supporting the latest Qualcomm drone solution include: Asia Pacific Telecom, AT&T, China Unicom, Everguard.ai, FlightOps, Juganu, KT Corporation, LG Uplus, MITRE, ModalAI, Taiwan Mobile, TDK, Veea, Verizon Skyward, and Zyter.

