IT industry outlook (5): TSMC under the microscope

Many ask if TSMC is a Taiwanese company. If you look at the equity structure, about three-fourths of the foundry house's shares are in the hands of foreign investors, so TSMC is not a Taiwanese company in this sense. And TSMC's customers are 62% American, 17% from China, and local customers in Taiwan account for only about 11%, so TSMC is a company that relies heavily on overseas customers. But among TSMC's 56,000 employees, only 7% are in China, 3% in North America, and the remaining 90% are all in Taiwan, which gives the foundry house full support in terms of water and power supply, talent and others. And 96% of TSMC's revenues are generated from Taiwan's fabs. TSMC's 16nm or more advanced process nodes are all in Taiwan. Without Taiwan's full support, TSMC would never have come this far.

TSMC's has four giga fabs respectively in Hsinchu Science Park (HSP), Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and Southern Taiwan Science Park (CTSP), each with production capacity of 100,000 wafers a month. These are fabs undertaking advanced process nodes of 3nm, 5nm and 7nm, and they are highly efficient and highly rewarding with high margins. It is very difficult for other countries to duplicate such a cluster of fabs in a short period of time. TSMC's 16nm fab in Nanjing, China and its 5nm fab that will start volume production in the US state of Arizona in 2024 are only mega fabs with monthly capacity of 20,000 wafers, lagging far behind the giga fabs in both process node or scale. It looks doubtful if the Nanjing fab can migrate further to more advanced nodes beyond 16nm amid the lingering US-China trade war.

Will TSMC sway under pressure from the US and China, or anticipations from big customers?

TSMC has a 55% market share of the global foundry sector and more than 80% of its profits. Its foundry business scale is at least three to four times that of its potential challengers Samsung and Intel. Committing half of its revenues to capital expenditure, and 8% to R&D, coupled with its leading-edge in technology and production capacity, TSMC is keeping its rivals at bay. Rivals would have to spend astronomical sums on capex, human resources and equipment to challenge the industry's leadership position. It is unlikely and unnecessary for TSMC to abandon Taiwan and move its core competencies overseas.

Although TSMC's main customers are from the US and China, Taiwan's complete infrastructure coupled with the giga fabs located in the science parks will allow TSMC to remain the world's top pure-play foundry in the foreseeable five to 10 years.

(Editor's note: This is part of a series of analysis on the IT supply chain by DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang.)