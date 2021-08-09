中文網
    Taipei
    Highlights of the day: TSMC to not raise prices further for 28nm
    DIGITIMES staff

    TSMC has ealier this year raised quotes for its 28nm process, and it intends to maintain the price level for the node segment throughout second-half 2021 without furtuerh increases. LCD glass substrates are expected to fall 15-20% short of demand until October, as a major supplier has begun annual maintenance, according to Innolux. Apple has started volume production for its new miniLED-backlit MacBook Pros, with monthly shipments expected to reach as many as 800,000 units during August-November.

    TSMC to freeze quotes for 28nm process, sources say: Having already raised its quotes for 28nm process technology, TSMC has moved to maintain the prices throughout the second half of this year, according to industry sources.

    Glass substrates to be in short supply in August-October 2021, says Innolux: A major glass substrate maker began annual maintenance in August 2021 and thus its production capacity has decreased by 15-20%, resulting in a short global supply of glass substrates in August-October, according to James Yang president for TFT-LCD panel maker Innolux.

    Apple new miniLED-backlit MacBook Pros enter volume production: Apple has started volume production for new MacBook Pro, with monthly shipments of the notebooks expected to arrive at 600,000-800,000 units during the period from August to November, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

