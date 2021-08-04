Highlights of the day: Foundry quotes continue rising

Strong demand and short supply are sending semiconductor foundry quotes up. Taiwan's 8-inch and 12-inch foundry quotes for mature processes are expected to rise through first-quarter 2022. Taiwan's backend houses are also seeing strong demand from China for processing mature-node chips. And ABF substrate suppliers' order visibility has already extended to 2023.

Foundry quotes for mature processes to rise through 1Q22: Taiwan-based 8- and 12-inch foundries are all poised to raise their quotes for mature process technologies at a quarterly pace of at least 5-10% through the first quarter of 2022, according to sources at IC design houses.

Taiwan backend houses bracing for robust China mature-node chips demand: Taiwan-based IC backend houses are gearing up for robust packaging demand for mature-node chips from foundries in China, as the supply of such chips is increasingly short of demand there, according to industry sources.

ABF substrate makers gain orders through 2023 and beyond: ABF substrate suppliers have secured orders set to be fulfilled through 2023 and beyond, as major HPC chips vendors Intel, AMD, Nvidia and 5G networking chips supplier Xilinx have moved to sign long-term contracts with them, according to industry sources.