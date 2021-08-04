中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 5, 2021
    11:36
    light rain with thunder
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Lens maker Calin sees strong demand, but expresses concerns about COVID impacts
    1min ago
    Views from Taiwan (8): MediaTek becomes largest supplier of handset APs to Samsung
    15min ago
    India handset vendors still keen on 2G phones
    1h 49min ago
    Innolux to sign long-term supply contract for 10.5G panels from China
    2h 6min ago
    Growth expected for nearly all IC products in 2021
    2h 36min ago
    Nan Ya PCB expects sequential revenue gains in 2H21
    2h 38min ago
    Adata, Apacer post handsome profits in 1H21
    Aug 4, 22:30
    Nuvoton sees merger with PSCS start paying off
    Aug 4, 22:22
    LCD panel makers continue to see impact of chip shortage
    Aug 4, 21:44
    Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panel shipments to slip in 3Q21
    Aug 4, 21:34
    China smartphone vendors see combined shipments fall in 2Q21
    Aug 4, 21:28
    TSMC to land sub-7nm chip orders from Qualcomm, Nvidia
    Aug 4, 21:14
    Pegatron upbeat about 2H21
    Aug 4, 21:14
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: Foundry quotes continue rising
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Strong demand and short supply are sending semiconductor foundry quotes up. Taiwan's 8-inch and 12-inch foundry quotes for mature processes are expected to rise through first-quarter 2022. Taiwan's backend houses are also seeing strong demand from China for processing mature-node chips. And ABF substrate suppliers' order visibility has already extended to 2023.

    Foundry quotes for mature processes to rise through 1Q22: Taiwan-based 8- and 12-inch foundries are all poised to raise their quotes for mature process technologies at a quarterly pace of at least 5-10% through the first quarter of 2022, according to sources at IC design houses.

    Taiwan backend houses bracing for robust China mature-node chips demand: Taiwan-based IC backend houses are gearing up for robust packaging demand for mature-node chips from foundries in China, as the supply of such chips is increasingly short of demand there, according to industry sources.

    ABF substrate makers gain orders through 2023 and beyond: ABF substrate suppliers have secured orders set to be fulfilled through 2023 and beyond, as major HPC chips vendors Intel, AMD, Nvidia and 5G networking chips supplier Xilinx have moved to sign long-term contracts with them, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    editorial foundry
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Opinions
    Opinions
    Asia Venturing, 5PM Aug. 9 SF
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Global notebook shipments to see slight growth in 3Q21
    China smartphone AP shipments to grow 7% in 3Q21
    Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement