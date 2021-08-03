Apple to sharply up components pull-ins for new iPhones in 2H21

Apple is expected to significantly increase its pull-ins of components shipments for new iPhones in the second half of the year, driven by its impressive growth in market share in China for high-end 5G models, according to industry sources.

The US vendor's share of China's US$800 and above handset market segment shot up to 72% in first-quarter 2021, compared to Huawei's 24%, the sources cited an IDC report as indicating.

Apple's latest financial statements also showed its second-quarter 2021 revenues for iPhones jumped 49.7% on year to US$39.57 billion, and its total shipments to the China market expanded nearly 60% on year, compared to a 10% decline in sales of China-made handsets, indicating relatively strong consumption momentum for high-end handsets in China, the sources said.

The sources stressed Apple has benefited the most from Huawei quitting the high-end handset segment, as it has far outperformed Samsung and other Chinese vendors Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi in snatching market shares for smartphones valued at US$600-800 or higher over the past months.

Now that 5G handset penetration in markets beyond China is still under 30%, Apple is sharply boosting its production of mmWave 5G iPhones in the second half of the year for non-China markets while seeking to cement or further boost its market shares in China, the sources indicated.