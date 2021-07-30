Highlights of the day: Intel keen to regain foundry leadership

Intel has made aggressive moves trying to retake leadership in the foundry sector. If it is able to meet its schedule of technology advancements, Intel could close the gap against TSMC in five years. Conservative outlook from some of the big-name tech firms is not preventing Taiwanese ODMs from seeing strong server orders from datacenter clients. Monika Mikac, CBO of Barcelona-based QEV Technologies, and former COO of Croatian EV startup Rimac Automobili. Mikac, who will speak at the upcoming Asia Venturing (II): Tech-driven Mobility event, told Digitimes in a recent interview about developing e-bus platforms for emerging markets.

Intel could challenge TSMC in next 5 years: If Intel is able to advance its process technology on schedule, it could regain its foundry technology leadership that has been taken by TSMC in the next five years, according to industry sources.

Server ODMs enjoy strong pull-in of orders from US datacenter vendors: Taiwan-based server ODMs have enjoyed a strong pull-in of orders placed by US datacenter vendors with clear order visibility extended to the end of this year, according to industry sources.

E-bus platforms for emerging markets: Q&A with Monika Mikac, CBO of QEV Technologies: Monika Mikac is CBO of Barcelona-based QEV Technologies, and former COO of Croatian EV startup Rimac Automobili. She is well-versed in EV.