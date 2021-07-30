中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jul 30, 2021
    21:27
    mostly cloudy
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Highlights of the day: Intel keen to regain foundry leadership
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Intel has made aggressive moves trying to retake leadership in the foundry sector. If it is able to meet its schedule of technology advancements, Intel could close the gap against TSMC in five years. Conservative outlook from some of the big-name tech firms is not preventing Taiwanese ODMs from seeing strong server orders from datacenter clients. Monika Mikac, CBO of Barcelona-based QEV Technologies, and former COO of Croatian EV startup Rimac Automobili. Mikac, who will speak at the upcoming Asia Venturing (II): Tech-driven Mobility event, told Digitimes in a recent interview about developing e-bus platforms for emerging markets.

    Intel could challenge TSMC in next 5 years: If Intel is able to advance its process technology on schedule, it could regain its foundry technology leadership that has been taken by TSMC in the next five years, according to industry sources.

    Server ODMs enjoy strong pull-in of orders from US datacenter vendors: Taiwan-based server ODMs have enjoyed a strong pull-in of orders placed by US datacenter vendors with clear order visibility extended to the end of this year, according to industry sources.

    E-bus platforms for emerging markets: Q&A with Monika Mikac, CBO of QEV Technologies: Monika Mikac is CBO of Barcelona-based QEV Technologies, and former COO of Croatian EV startup Rimac Automobili. She is well-versed in EV.

    Categories
    Bits + chips EV Green energy IC design, distribution IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    editorial foundry Intel
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Opinions
    Opinions
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 29, 10:30
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Unisoc growing smartphone AP market share in China
    Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement
    Taiwan suppliers competitive in components, sub-systems in global EV supply chains