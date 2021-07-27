Highlights of the day: TI reportedly still sees strong orders

Texas Instrutments has given a less optimistic outlook for the third quarter of 2021, but industry sources have claimed that TI still sees prolonged lead times. TSMC has disclosed it is in early talks with clients about the feasibility of constructing a fab in Germany, and industry observers say such a fab could be a boost to Europe's car supply chain. DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang has just published the first of his latest series of analysis of the global IT supply chain.

Lead times at TI still long, sources say: Industry sources have expressed doubts about Texas Instruments' less optimistic outlook for the third quarter, given the still prolonged lead times at the analog IC vendor.

New TSMC fab in Germany could work closely with local car supply chain: A new TSMC fab in Germany could be the final piece of the puzzle for Europe's car industry supply chain, according to industry sources.

Views from Taiwan (1): Insights into IT trends and dynamics: After the peak of component crunch in the second quarter along with insufficient inventory in the third quarter, stress of stagnant deliverables on the highway seems to have been relieved. A consensus of the supply chain is to let the manufacturers breathe.