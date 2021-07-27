中文網
    Foxconn installs advanced packaging equipment at China plant
    3h 14min ago
    Aluminum foil, capacitor prices rise
    3h 30min ago
    Chromebook sales slowing down
    3h 39min ago
    PTI raises capex outlook for 2021
    3h 44min ago
    Kinsus posts 2-fold profit jump in 2Q21
    3h 51min ago
    Macronix to expand 12-inch fab capacity
    3h 59min ago
    Taiwan analog IC firms poised to raise prices
    4h 17min ago
    Nan Ya optimistic about 2H21
    4h 24min ago
    Macronix sees profits more than double in 2Q21
    4h 50min ago
    MediaTek expects 45% revenue surge in 2021
    4h 50min ago
    Highlights of the day: TI reportedly still sees strong orders
    DIGITIMES staff

    Texas Instrutments has given a less optimistic outlook for the third quarter of 2021, but industry sources have claimed that TI still sees prolonged lead times. TSMC has disclosed it is in early talks with clients about the feasibility of constructing a fab in Germany, and industry observers say such a fab could be a boost to Europe's car supply chain. DIGITIMES Asia president Colley Hwang has just published the first of his latest series of analysis of the global IT supply chain.

    Lead times at TI still long, sources say: Industry sources have expressed doubts about Texas Instruments' less optimistic outlook for the third quarter, given the still prolonged lead times at the analog IC vendor.

    New TSMC fab in Germany could work closely with local car supply chain: A new TSMC fab in Germany could be the final piece of the puzzle for Europe's car industry supply chain, according to industry sources.

    Views from Taiwan (1): Insights into IT trends and dynamics: After the peak of component crunch in the second quarter along with insufficient inventory in the third quarter, stress of stagnant deliverables on the highway seems to have been relieved. A consensus of the supply chain is to let the manufacturers breathe.

    Chinas 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
