    Taipei
    Thu, Jul 29, 2021
    RF connector maker EZconn poised for significant revenue growth in 2H21
    Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    EZconn, a specialist in RF connectors and optical fiber devices, has said its two-pronged strategies to shift its primary markets to the US and Europe from China and focus more on high-margin products have begun to pay off.

    The company expects its revenues and gross margin will post significant growth in 2021, with the gross margin alone to surge over 20% in the year.

    Its optical fiber product sales in the US, Europe, and other markets now account for 80-90% of related shipments, compared to about 70% shipped to China previously.

    The company hopes the gradual easing of COVID-19-induced restriction measures can bring upgrade demand for communication equipment, helping to ramp up shipments of high-margin 10G PON devices instead of the previous focus of 2.5G PON ones.

    Having 70% of its overall capacity been booked for the second half of 2021, its production lines for RF connectors are now running at 80% of their capacity and those for optical fiber devices at 90-95%, the company revealed.

    The shift of the global supply chain triggered by the ongoing US-China trade disputes has also prompted EZconn to consider ramping up its capacity in the Philippines and Taiwan.

    It has reported revenues of NT$229.76 million (US$8.27 million) for June, up 31.35% on year; for January-June, revenues totaled NT$1.417 billion, up 24.68% on year.

