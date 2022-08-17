中文網
    Enpower Greentech to launch light lithium metal batteries with high energy density
    2min ago
    PCB maker Eiso sees diversification effort bear fruit
    Aug 16, 22:35
    Home Tech Mobile + Telecom

    Optical device maker EZconn enjoys brisk order visibility

    Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Optical communication device specialist EZconn has seen clear order visibility, particularly for active optical products, extending through the first quarter of 2023, according to company sources.

    The company also saw its gross margin shoot up 31.6% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 28.5% in the previous quarter.

    The sources attributed the improvement in gross margin to increased shipments of high-margin products for broadband infrastructure construction in the US and datacenter applications.

    The company also reported its revenue expanded slightly on year to NT$770 million (US$26.18 million) in the second quarter, thanks to increased shipments of fiber optical devices.

    The outlook for the rest of 2022 is optimistic as the company has just added a new production line at its plant, ramping up its production capacity.

    For fiber optical devices, the sources said demand for its10G BOSA (bi-directional optical sub-assembly) products will remain robust for the rest of the year.

    The sources noted that the 10G BOSA devices will become mainstream items in the next 2-3 years.

    According to an estimate of industry sources, EZconn is expected to post revenue of NT$2.9-3.0 billion for all of 2022, up slightly from NT$2.813 billion recorded a year ago.

    The company's gross margin for this year will stay around 25-30%, comparable to the level reached in 2021.

