中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, May 26, 2021
    21:02
    mostly clear
    28°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Foxconn to soon reopen COVID-19 hit plant in Vietnam
    23min ago
    Taiwan III-V IC firms gearing up for boom in car LiDAR demand
    30min ago
    China LCD panel makers put focus on 8.6G and 10.5G fab capacity expansion
    43min ago
    Another TSMC staff infected with coronavirus
    56min ago
    Global NAND flash revenue set to grow in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    1h 11min ago
    Micron to scale up 1\nm chip output
    1h 30min ago
    Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme further cut shipment goals for 2021
    1h 30min ago
    Home Tech Mobile + telecom
    Highlights of the day: Supply chain gears up for new iPhones
    DIGITIMES staff 0

    Apple's supply chain is gearing up for the upcoming iPhones. Apple is expected to adopt flexible AMOLED for all of its next-generation iPhones to be launched later this year and will outpace Samsung to become the top buyer of AMOLED smartphone displays this year. TSMC has kicked off production for the A15 processors. Meanwhile, chip shortages are expected to undermine server production at ODMs through the end of the year.

    Apple to outpace Samsung as top buyer of smartphone AMOLED displays: Apple is expected to unseat Samsung Electronics as the largest buyer of AMOLED displays for smartphones in 2021, as new iPhones for the year reportedly will all adopt flexible AMOLED screens, pushing up the penetration of such displays in iPhone devices to around 80%, according to industry sources.

    TSMC kicking off production for new iPhone chips: TSMC has kicked off production for Apple's next-generation iPhone processor dubbed A15, and will see demand for the chip surpass that for its predecessor last year in scale, according to industry sources.

    Server ODMs see shipments disrupted by chip shortages: Server ODMs have seen their shipments disrupted by the shortages of power management ICs, network switches, and other chips and components, which are unlikely to ease until the end of this year, according to industry sources.

    Categories
    Bits + chips Display panel Displays IC design, distribution IC manufacturing ICT manufacturing IT + CE Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices Passive, PCB, other IC components Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Opinions
    Supply chain window
    Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
    SPONSORS
    May 26, 09:20
    Leveraging the latest AMD Milan CPU, AEWIN has built a high-performance edge computing platform
    Wednesday 26 May 2021
    KA Imaging reinvents X-Ray market with dual-energy technology
    Monday 24 May 2021
    GUC announces GLink-3D die-on-die interface IP using TSMC N5 and N6 process for 3DFabric advanced packaging technology
    Thursday 20 May 2021
    Sintrones welcomes growth opportunities for electric vehicles with in-vehicle computer solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue hit another record high
    Global smartphone shipments to decline in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research
    Global AIO PC shipments to rise 4% sequentially in 2Q21