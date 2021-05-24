Highlights of the day: Memory contract prices set for double-digit increases in 3Q21

DIGITIMES staff

Memory prices have been rising, and contract quotes for DRAM and NAND flash are expected to see double-digit increases in the third quarter of 2021. Backend service providers are also looking to raise fees in the third quarter to reflect rising material costs. In the handset market, sales in China and India may be weak, but the makers in the handset supply chain are still optimistic about the market in the second half of 2021.

Memory contract prices to see double-digit gains in 3Q21: DRAM and NAND flash memory contract prices are set to register double-digit increases in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.

OSATs may further hike service quotes in 3Q21: Taiwan OASTs are expected to enforce a new round of quote hikes in the third quarter of the year to reflect ever-rising prices for raw materials particularly for QFN wire-bonding process, according to industry sources.

Handset supply chain makers remain optimistic about 2H21: Taiwan-based upstream and downstream handset supply chain makers have remained optimistic about their business outlook for the third quarter of 2021 despite a slew of negative developments, including shortages of components, tight capacity, and rising material prices.