Highlights of the day: TSMC makes Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

New Qualcomm 5G SoC built using TSMC 6nm process: Qualcomm's just-unveiled Snapdragon 778G chipset with integrated X52 5G modem is manufactured using TSMC's 6nm process technology, and is designed mainly for midrange 5G-capable Android smartphones, according to industry sources in Taiwan.
Backend houses gearing up for new orders from Qualcomm: Taiwan's leading OSAT ASE Technology and its affiliate Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) reportedly will offer backend services for Qualcomm's newly-released Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile SoC targeting midrange 5G Android smartphones, and they are gearing up for a ramp-up in orders from the US chip vendor, according to industry sources.
Taiwan at last mile to smart auto light market, says SAC CEO: Global business opportunities for smart auto lights are emerging rapidly, and Taiwan stands a good chance to benefit significantly as a major supply source if the semiconductor, optics and AI software sectors can be effectively integrated, according to Jimmy Chen, CEO of Silicon Application Corp (SAC) Group.