Highlights of the day: TSMC makes Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

DIGITIMES staff

Qualcomm has just launched its Snapdragon 778G made using TSMC's 6nm process. It is expected to be more popular among midrange smartphones because of its higher price-performance ratio than the 5nm-made 780G series. Taiwan-based backend houses are now gearing up for the latest Qualcomm mobile SoC. In the car industry, business opportunities for smat auto lights are rapidly emerging, and Taiwan has a good chance of playing a major role in the sector, according the CEO of Silicon Application Corp (SAC).

New Qualcomm 5G SoC built using TSMC 6nm process: Qualcomm's just-unveiled Snapdragon 778G chipset with integrated X52 5G modem is manufactured using TSMC's 6nm process technology, and is designed mainly for midrange 5G-capable Android smartphones, according to industry sources in Taiwan.

Backend houses gearing up for new orders from Qualcomm: Taiwan's leading OSAT ASE Technology and its affiliate Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) reportedly will offer backend services for Qualcomm's newly-released Snapdragon 778G 5G mobile SoC targeting midrange 5G Android smartphones, and they are gearing up for a ramp-up in orders from the US chip vendor, according to industry sources.

Taiwan at last mile to smart auto light market, says SAC CEO: Global business opportunities for smart auto lights are emerging rapidly, and Taiwan stands a good chance to benefit significantly as a major supply source if the semiconductor, optics and AI software sectors can be effectively integrated, according to Jimmy Chen, CEO of Silicon Application Corp (SAC) Group.