Edison Opto expects automotive revenues to double in 2021

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

LED module and packaging service provider Edison Opto expects its sales for automotive applications to double in 2021 from a year earlier, which will help boost its gross margin to 25% in the year.

Shipments to the automotive sectors are likely to reach US$5.5-6 million in the third quarter compared to about US$4.5-4.7 billion in each of the previous two quarters, said sources at the company.

Monthly shipments are expected to stay steadily at US$2 million throughout the year, resulting in a 100% increase in sales for automotive applications in 2021, the sources noted.

To support its growing automotive businesses, the company is expanding the production capacity of its second automotive product lines along with the construction of a new business headquarters. Both are slated for completion in October.

Meanwhile, the company has continued to adjust its product mix. LED component shipments accounted for 27% of total sales in the first quarter of 2021, down from 30% a quarter earlier, with the proportion likely to move downward to 25%.

The shipment ratio of LED modules moved up to 49% from 46%, and other LED products stayed unchanged at 12%, the company said.

Thanks to an improvement in product mix, gross margin edged up to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2021, up 3pp on year. Net profit for the first quarter stood at NT$33.78 million (US$1.21).

It posted revenues of NT$203.48 million for April, up 7.48% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$745.02 million, up 8.64% on year.