Synnex April revenues down on month

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.828 billion (US$1.13 billion) for April, decreasing 3.86% sequentially but increasing 37.80% on year.

Synnex's consolidated revenues of NT$118.572 billion for January-April grew 29.16% on year.

It has reported results for first-quarter 2021: Consolidated revenues of NT$86.745 billion, gross margin of 4.69%, operating profit of NT$2.158 billion, and net profit of NT$2.538 billion, a quarterly record.

Synnex will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$2.60 for 2020.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, April 2021 (NT$b) Product category Apr M/M Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y IT and related 16.1 (9.0%) 17.5% 62.3 10.3% Telecom 1.1 (21.4%) 22.2% 5.5 27.9% IC components 11.3 6.6% 71.2% 38.3 62.3% Consumer electronics and others 3.3 (2.9%) 73.7% 12.5 68.9%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021