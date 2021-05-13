Synnex April revenues down on month

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.828 billion (US$1.13 billion) for April, decreasing 3.86% sequentially but increasing 37.80% on year.
Synnex's consolidated revenues of NT$118.572 billion for January-April grew 29.16% on year.
It has reported results for first-quarter 2021: Consolidated revenues of NT$86.745 billion, gross margin of 4.69%, operating profit of NT$2.158 billion, and net profit of NT$2.538 billion, a quarterly record.
Synnex will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$2.60 for 2020.
Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, April 2021 (NT$b)
Product category
Apr
M/M
Y/Y
Jan-Apr
Y/Y
IT and related
16.1
(9.0%)
17.5%
62.3
10.3%
Telecom
1.1
(21.4%)
22.2%
5.5
27.9%
IC components
11.3
6.6%
71.2%
38.3
62.3%
Consumer electronics and others
3.3
(2.9%)
73.7%
12.5
68.9%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021