IT + CE
Synnex April revenues down on month
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$31.828 billion (US$1.13 billion) for April, decreasing 3.86% sequentially but increasing 37.80% on year.

Synnex's consolidated revenues of NT$118.572 billion for January-April grew 29.16% on year.

It has reported results for first-quarter 2021: Consolidated revenues of NT$86.745 billion, gross margin of 4.69%, operating profit of NT$2.158 billion, and net profit of NT$2.538 billion, a quarterly record.

Synnex will distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$2.60 for 2020.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, April 2021 (NT$b)

Product category

Apr

M/M

Y/Y

Jan-Apr

Y/Y

IT and related

16.1

(9.0%)

17.5%

62.3

10.3%

Telecom

1.1

(21.4%)

22.2%

5.5

27.9%

IC components

11.3

6.6%

71.2%

38.3

62.3%

Consumer electronics and others

3.3

(2.9%)

73.7%

12.5

68.9%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2021

