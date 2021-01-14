Synnex posts strong December revenues

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.463 billion (US$1.31 billion) for December, the second highest-ever monthly level with growths of 9.68% sequentially and 13.43% on year.
Synnex posted consolidated revenues of NT$100.134 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, increasing 12.02% sequentially and 7.35% on year, and those of NT$334.346 billion for 2020 slipped 1.66% on year.
Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, December 2020 (NT$b)
Category
Dec 2020
M/M
Y/Y
4Q20
Q/Q
Y/Y
2020
Y/Y
IT and related
23.3
24.6%
1.3%
57.8
9.5%
(3.3%)
198.5
(5.0%)
Telecom
1.5
(11.8%)
7.1%
4.3
19.4%
0%
14.2
(19.8%)
IC components
9.0
0%
28.6%
25.8
5.3%
22.3%
87.7
(1.8%)
Consumer electronics and others
3.7
(22.9%)
37.0%
12.2
40.2%
34.1%
33.9
34.5%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021