IT + CE
Synnex posts strong December revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.463 billion (US$1.31 billion) for December, the second highest-ever monthly level with growths of 9.68% sequentially and 13.43% on year.

Synnex posted consolidated revenues of NT$100.134 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, increasing 12.02% sequentially and 7.35% on year, and those of NT$334.346 billion for 2020 slipped 1.66% on year.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, December 2020 (NT$b)

Category

Dec 2020

M/M

Y/Y

4Q20

Q/Q

Y/Y

2020

Y/Y

IT and related

23.3

24.6%

1.3%

57.8

9.5%

(3.3%)

198.5

(5.0%)

Telecom

1.5

(11.8%)

7.1%

4.3

19.4%

0%

14.2

(19.8%)

IC components

9.0

0%

28.6%

25.8

5.3%

22.3%

87.7

(1.8%)

Consumer electronics and others

3.7

(22.9%)

37.0%

12.2

40.2%

34.1%

33.9

34.5%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021

