Synnex posts strong December revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

IT and consumer electronics channel distributor Synnex Technology International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.463 billion (US$1.31 billion) for December, the second highest-ever monthly level with growths of 9.68% sequentially and 13.43% on year.

Synnex posted consolidated revenues of NT$100.134 billion for fourth-quarter 2020, increasing 12.02% sequentially and 7.35% on year, and those of NT$334.346 billion for 2020 slipped 1.66% on year.

Synnex: Consolidated revenues by product category, December 2020 (NT$b) Category Dec 2020 M/M Y/Y 4Q20 Q/Q Y/Y 2020 Y/Y IT and related 23.3 24.6% 1.3% 57.8 9.5% (3.3%) 198.5 (5.0%) Telecom 1.5 (11.8%) 7.1% 4.3 19.4% 0% 14.2 (19.8%) IC components 9.0 0% 28.6% 25.8 5.3% 22.3% 87.7 (1.8%) Consumer electronics and others 3.7 (22.9%) 37.0% 12.2 40.2% 34.1% 33.9 34.5%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, January 2021