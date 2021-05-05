Highlights of the day: White-box server demand growing fast

DIGITIMES staff

Demand for white-box servers from datacenter operators has been growing fast, with Taiwanese ODM's shipments already accounting for more than one third of the world's total server shipments in 2020, according to Digitimes Research's latest Server Tracker quarterly report. Earlier this year, foundry house VIS set its 2021 capex budget at NT$5 billion, a sharp increase from last yea's level. Now it has raised the capex budget further to NT$8 billion to fund its capacity expansion. With persistently strong demand for ICs, silicon wafer supplier GloabalWafers expects sales momentum to remain robust through 2023.

White-box ODMs see increasing penetration in global server shipments: White-box server ODMs such as Quanta Computer and Wiwynn saw their shipments to datacenter operators account for more than 38% of the global total server shipments in 2020, up 8pp from that in 2017, and the percentage is expected to rise further to 46% in the first half of 2021, according to Digitimes Research's latest figures from the Server Tracker.

VIS raises capex outlook for 2021: Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) has raised its capex budget for 2021 by 70% to NT$8.5 billion (US$303.8 million), with plans to purchase more fab equipment supporting its long-term expansion projects.

GlobalWafers expects silicon wafer demand to stay robust through 2023: Taiwan-based GlobalWafers has reported sequential growths in first-quarter shipments for silicon wafers of all sizes, and expects sales momentum to stay strong through 2023.