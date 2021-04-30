Vendors of 3D sensors, PA, VMC to brace for new iPhones starting June

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's 3D sensor, PA and VCM suppliers for iPhones are expected to revive their inventory-preparation momentum for new iPhones starting June following a slowdown in delivering shipments for the iPhone 12 series in April and May, according to industry sources.

As VCSEL chips are needed for both structured-light 3D sensors and ToF sensors featured in iPhones, Taiwan's Win Semiconductors as the only foundry partner for VCSEL chips designed by US-based Lumentum, now the largest VCSEL supplier for iPhones, is expected to benefit more from the upgrade or update of VCSEL chip designs to be adopted in new iPhones for 2021, the sources said.

Apart from Win Semi, another GaAs foundry Advanced Wireless Semiconductor and epi-wafer vendor Visual Photonics Epitaxy are also sustaining high capacity utilization for processing 4G and 5G RF and PA chips for Chinese handset vendors including Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, all of whom are aggressively snatching domestic market shares relinquished by Huawei now under tough US trade sanctions, the sources continued.

Meanwhile, the camera modules for new iPhones are expected to see notable upgrades this year, with demand for VCM components to increase significantly as a result, allowing VCM suppliers in Taiwan to expect more shipments in the second half of the year, the sources said, adding that major Japanese VCM suppliers also have been told to boost capacities by 30-40%.