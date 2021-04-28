CyberLink nets NT$0.38 per share for 1Q21

Annie Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digital multimedia software solution developer CyberLink recorded net EPS of NT$0.38 for the first quarter of 2021.

Of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$376.4 million (US$13.3 million), 42.1% came from B2B OEM shipments to PC and ODD (optical disc drive) makers for bundled sale, 34.5% from B2C PC-based Creative series solutions, 19.9% from mobile App, 3.5% from new business including facial recognition engine FaceMe, CyberLink noted.

The combined revenue proportion for B2C PC-based Creative series, mobile App and new business rose from 49% for the first quarter of 2020 to 58% for the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to further rise, CyberLink indicated.

CyberLink: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$m) Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 376.4 (13.84%) 5.50% Gross margin 89.41% (1.16pp) 1.19pp Operating profit 24.3 (61.53%) (44.12%) Net profit 29.8 191.53% (61.16%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.38

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021