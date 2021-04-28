CyberLink nets NT$0.38 per share for 1Q21

Digital multimedia software solution developer CyberLink recorded net EPS of NT$0.38 for the first quarter of 2021.
Of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$376.4 million (US$13.3 million), 42.1% came from B2B OEM shipments to PC and ODD (optical disc drive) makers for bundled sale, 34.5% from B2C PC-based Creative series solutions, 19.9% from mobile App, 3.5% from new business including facial recognition engine FaceMe, CyberLink noted.
The combined revenue proportion for B2C PC-based Creative series, mobile App and new business rose from 49% for the first quarter of 2020 to 58% for the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to further rise, CyberLink indicated.
CyberLink: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$m)
Amount
Q/Q
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
376.4
(13.84%)
5.50%
Gross margin
89.41%
(1.16pp)
1.19pp
Operating profit
24.3
(61.53%)
(44.12%)
Net profit
29.8
191.53%
(61.16%)
Net EPS (NT$)
0.38
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021