CyberLink nets NT$0.38 per share for 1Q21
Annie Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Digital multimedia software solution developer CyberLink recorded net EPS of NT$0.38 for the first quarter of 2021.

Of first-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$376.4 million (US$13.3 million), 42.1% came from B2B OEM shipments to PC and ODD (optical disc drive) makers for bundled sale, 34.5% from B2C PC-based Creative series solutions, 19.9% from mobile App, 3.5% from new business including facial recognition engine FaceMe, CyberLink noted.

The combined revenue proportion for B2C PC-based Creative series, mobile App and new business rose from 49% for the first quarter of 2020 to 58% for the first quarter of 2021 and is expected to further rise, CyberLink indicated.

CyberLink: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$m)

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

376.4

(13.84%)

5.50%

Gross margin

89.41%

(1.16pp)

1.19pp

Operating profit

24.3

(61.53%)

(44.12%)

Net profit

29.8

191.53%

(61.16%)

Net EPS (NT$)

0.38

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

