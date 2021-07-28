中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Jul 29, 2021
    02:22
    mostly clear
    29°C
    CyberLink expects decreasing revenue share for OEM business
    Annie Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Digital multimedia software developer CyberLink saw second-quarter revenues from the B2B business, which is mainly consisted of bundled software such as PowerDVD for new PCs that come with an ODD, slip 11% on year and expects the corresponding revenue proportion to keep decreasing as global PC demand has started decelerating and ODD's penetration in PCs is dropping, according to company chairman and CEO Jau Huang at a July 27 investor conference.

    The B2B business accounted for 43% of second-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$421.5 million (US$15.1 million), the B2C business 34.54%, mobile apps 18.24%, and FaceMe, an in-house-developed facial recognition engine, 4.43%.

    While second-quarter 2021 revenues from the B2C business and mobile apps had grown 36% and 32% on year, respectively, those from FaceMe dropped 21% because several clients delayed their adoption of the facial recognition engine due to the cancellation or postponement of many physical exhibitions around the world in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Huang said. However, CyberLink is optimistic about the market potential for FaceMe, Huang indicated.

    CyberLink: Financial report, 2Q21 (NT$m)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    421.5

    11.97%

    1.58%

    797.8

    3.40%

    Gross margin

    89.79%

    0.38pp

    1.01pp

    89.61%

    1.09pp

    Operating profit

    66.3

    173.21%

    9.93%

    90.5

    (12.70%)

    Net profit

    59.1

    98.02%

    19.62%

    88.9

    (29.55%)

    Net EPS (NT$)

    0.75

    1.12

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2021

