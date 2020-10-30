CyberLink enhances FaceMe to cope with pandemic

Annie Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

CyberLink has enabled its FaceMe facial recognition engine to recognize faces with masks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to company chairman and CEO Jau Huang.

FaceMe Security can recognize faces covered in masks and is connected with personnel databases for personal identification. CyberLink has also introduced FaceMe Health, which recognizes masked faces and measures body thermometers.

CyberLink began marketing its PC-based Creative series products on a subscription base at the end of 2018. As of the end of September 2020, there were 116,231 active subscribers globally and 109,822 (94.5%) of them were on annual contract basis, it said.

Of its third-quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of NT$432.1 million (US$14.8 million), 55.45% came from OEM shipments for PC bundled sale and use in optical disc drives; 26.82% from B2C retail sale and subscription; 15.70% from smartphone-based apps; and 2.06% from new business, mainly FaceMe.

CyberLink: Financial results, 3Q20 (NT$m) 3Q20 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 20 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 432.1 4.16% 14.67% 1,204 14.30% Gross margin 87.02% (1.76pp) 1.86pp 87.99% 0.74pp Operating profit 70.7 17.38% 11.34% 174.4 (6.94%) Net profit 52.0 5.41% (63.39%) 178.2 (38.09%) Net EPS (NT$) 0.63 2.12

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, October 2020