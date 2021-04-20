Eris to invest NT$300 million in automated production

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Diode maker Eris Technology has disclosed plans to invest about NT$300 million (US$10.66 million) in the second phase of its automated production line expansion.

Eris has carried out the first phase of its automated production line expansion, with investment totaling NT$65 million, according to the company. Plans to move into the second phase are to respond to promising demand for automotive, as well as industrial and high-end CE applications, said the company.

The additional automated production lines will be ready for volume production in the third quarter of 2021, and will make a positive contribution to Eris' sales and profitability, the Taiwan-based diode company indicated.

Eris will be working towards fully automated production, so that its products can more easily meet process requirements set by first-tier automotive clients and obtain validations faster, company chairman Jonathan Chang was quoted as saying in previous reports. Eris is eyeing a bigger presence in the automotive sector this year.