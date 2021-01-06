Diode maker Eris optimistic about 2021-2022

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Diode maker Eris Technology has expressed optimism about its sales in 2021 and 2022, as it will enforce three major business strategies and enhance sales of automotive diodes and power components, according to company chairman Jonthan Chang.

Chang said Eris will first adopt in 2021 the 5-inch GPP (glass passivation pellet) manufacturing process newly developed by its subsidiary Yea-Shin Technology, which is expected to help the company sharply reduce diode wafer procurement costs, boost gross margins and profitability, and hit new business records in the next two years.

Chang continued that Eris will also step up automating its production lines, aiming to have its products more easily pass validation by first-tier automotive clients and deliver stable shipments based on their production requirements.

Chang said his company will continue to amass smart production know-how to sharpen its competitiveness through big data analysis of all production records.

Chang also noted that Eris will obtain all automotive diode production equipment from Lite-On Semiconductor, which will strengthen its offerings for automotive applications. Lite-On has been acquired by Eris' largest shareholder Diodes.

Eris saw its December 2020 revenues grow 15% sequentially and 13% on year to a record high of NT$145 million (US$5.18 million), with annual revenues for the year edging down 0.67% on year to NT$1.537 billion.