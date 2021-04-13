Highlights of the day: TSMC confident about US fab project

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC chairman Mark Liu took part in a White House-hosted online meeting of the world's semiconductor powerhouses on Tuesday. After the meeting, Liu reiterated the Taiwan-based foundry house's commitment to building a wafer fab in the US state of Arizona. The semiconductor supply chain has been troubled by shortages for months, with major Taiwanese IC vendors set for another wave of price hikes in second-quarter 2021. Development of microLED applications have been gaining momentum, and commercialized products may be available as early as year-end 2021.

TSMC reiterates commitment to US fab project: TSMC chairman Mark Liu, who participated in a virtual summit hosted by the Biden administration to discuss global chip shortages and the US plan to rebuild its semiconductor manufacturing edge, has reiterated the Taiwan-based foundry house's commitment to building an advanced wafer fab in the US.

Major Taiwan IC design houses to hike prices in 2Q21: MediaTek and Elan Microelectronics both plan to raise their chip prices by 10-20% to reflect rising foundry costs starting May 1, while fellow IC design company Realtek Semiconductor will also hike its chip prices by over 20% later in the second quarter, according to industry sources.

MicroLED may start taking off at year-end 2021, says PlayNitride executive: Development of microLED applications has been gaining momentum, with commercialization of the technology likely to begin at year-end-2021 at the earliest, according to Falcon Liu, marketing director for Taiwan-based PlayNitride.