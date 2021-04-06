Highlights of the day: Flexible AMOLED shipments to grow

DIGITIMES staff

Handset vendors are expected to launch more foldable devices with AMOLED screens this year. Global shipments of flexible AMOLED panels for foldable devices are expected to reach 12 million units in 2021. In the handset market, where sales have been recovering, MediaTek stands a good chance of becoming the world's number-one vendor of mobile SoCs in 2021. In the semiconductor sector, backend firms expect demand for speciality DRAM to stay robust through third-quarter 2021.

Foldable smartphone-use AMOLED shipments to reach 12 million units in 2021: Global shipments of flexible AMOLED panels for foldable smartphone applications are likely to reach over 12 million units in 2021, driven by new foldable devices launched by handset brands, according to industry sources.

MediaTek likely to become top mobile SoC provider in 2021: MediaTek is likely to become the world's largest mobile chip supplier in 2021, bolstered by a ramp-up in shipments of its 4G and 5G SoC solutions, according to industry sources.

Backend firms to see robust demand for specialty DRAM through 3Q21: Backend houses including Powertech Technology (PTI) and ChipMOS Technologies have seen demand for specialty DRAM chips surge in the last 1-2 months, and are expected to enjoy robust demand for the memory through the third quarter of this year, according to industry sources.