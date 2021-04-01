Networking chips in extremely tight supply, says Unizyx

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

The supply chain of networking devices is experiencing the worst chip shortage in 30 years, heaping significant pressure on business operations of networking solutions providers, according to Gordon Yang, CEO of Unizyx Holding.

Yang said Unizyx as a networking systems vendor is in the middle of the value chain, not only facing supply crunch and resultant price hikes of chips and components but also having to try hard to pass part of the increased costs to downstream clients.

Unizyx's actual shipments will be affected by chip shortages in 2021 despite clear order visibility for the year, Yang said, and its gross margins for the next two quarters will be dented by mounting components and transportation costs. He continued that there might be a lag of 2-3 quarters for clients to start accepting the company's quote hikes if enforced.

Unizyx has reported its 2020 revenues slipped 7.4% on year to NT$22.253 billion (US$794.75 million), but its net earnings reached NT$828 million, sharply up from NT$106.75 million in 2019 as a result of increased shipments of RF equipment, optical fiber and cybersecurity solutions with higher margins.

The company expects the growing popularity of 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) network services to significantly drive up its shipments of 5G customer premise equipment (CPE) in 2021. There are now 37 telecom operators worldwide offering such services.

Unizyx will also see its shipment ratio for Wi-Fi 6 devices rise further from the current level of over 50% in 2021 as it will roll out Wi-Fi 6E solutions in the second half of the year.