Brand vendors to raise new notebook prices
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Notebook brand vendors are planning to raise prices for their upcoming new products to reflect increasing costs from raw materials, ICs and transportation, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

The price increases will only be implemented for models with new-generation hardware, while prices of existing models will remain unaffected, the sources said.

And the brand vendors will not cut quotes for their ODMs' assembly services this year as a way to help the manutacturing partners offset increasing expenses, the sources said.

Because of robust demand from the stay-at-home economy, brand vendors are still unable to fully satisfy their orders with demand still outstripping supply by 30-50%. Shortages of components also add up costs for the manufacturing of notebooks.

