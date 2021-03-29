IT + CE
Compal to enjoy double-digit growths for notebook and non-notebook products in 2021
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Judging from orders on hand and end-market demand, Compal Electronics expects its notebook and non-notebook shipments to experience double-digit growth in 2021, according to company president Martin Wong.

While consumer and Chromebook models were mainstream shipments in 2020 that are needed to support remote work and study, notebook ODMs are poised to embrace strong demand for business models in 2021 when most pandemic-induced lockdown measures are likely to ease, Wong said.

Compal expects its notebook shipments to hike 20-25% in 2021, but the projected growth may scale down to 10-15% if the shortages of crucial parts and materials are taking into account, Wong noted, adding that the range of components shortfalls reaches about 20% currently.

Compal's core non-notebook lineups, include tablets, wearables, and IoT devices, all will register double-digit shipment growths in 2021, with shipments to the automotive and server sectors to be particularly strong, Wong said.

The company has seen its shipments of automotive electronics products grow 30-40% annually in the latest 3-4 years, expecting the shipment dynamics to continue stretching into the next 5-10 years.

In response to clients' demand, it is considering setting production facilities for automotive electronics in the US and Europe, Wong revealed. The company's automotive clients include Mercedes-Benz and BMW, according to industry watchers.

Although being a relatively latecomer to the server sector, Compal expects its shipments of related products to the server and large-scale cloud datacenter clients to grow 40-50% on-year in the next three years.

