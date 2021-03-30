Highlights of the day: TSMC fast advancing manufacturing processes

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC is fast advancing its manufacturing processes. The foundry house's N4 - an extension of its 5nm process family - will be available for volume production in fourth-quarter 2021 ahead of its original scheduled. Supply constraints have been haunting many industry sectors for months, and Macronix expects NOR flash supply to stay tight for the next two years. In the display sector, Corning has announced price hikes for its glass substrates starting second-quarter 2021 to reflect increasing production costs and expenses.

TSMC to volume produce 4nm chips ahead of schedule: TSMC will move N4 (namely 4nm process) to volume production in the fourth quarter of 2021, ahead of the 2022 timeframe set previously, according to sources at fab toolmakers.

NOR flash supply to stay tight in next 2 years, says Macronix chair: The ongoing tight supply of NOR flash chips will likely persist over the next two years, according to Miin Wu, chairman for Macronix International.

Corning to hike glass substrate prices in 2Q21: Corning has disclosed plans to hike its display glass substrate prices in the second quarter of 2021 to reflect increased costs in logistics, energy, raw materials and other operational expenses during the current glass shortage.