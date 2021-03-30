Bits + chips
Fire strikes diode maker Panjit plant in Taiwan
Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

A fire broke out at Panjit International's plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan on the afternoon of March 29, and was put out soon without disrupting its production, according to the power diode specialist.

No injuries or major property losses resulted from the fire, and the cause is still being investigated by the police, the company said in a statement.

The company continued that production lines at two buildings of the plant were not affected, as the fire started at a third building without manufacturing facilities and was extinguished in a short time.

Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. Samsung Display flexible AMOLED panels make headways in China, says Digitimes Research
  2. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – February 2021
  3. China IC design houses see record output in 2020, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.