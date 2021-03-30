Fire strikes diode maker Panjit plant in Taiwan

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

A fire broke out at Panjit International's plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan on the afternoon of March 29, and was put out soon without disrupting its production, according to the power diode specialist.

No injuries or major property losses resulted from the fire, and the cause is still being investigated by the police, the company said in a statement.

The company continued that production lines at two buildings of the plant were not affected, as the fire started at a third building without manufacturing facilities and was extinguished in a short time.