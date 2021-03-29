IT + CE
Tencent 4Q20 revenues up over 26% on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

China-based Tencent Holdings has released fourth-quarter 2020 financial results, with consolidated revenues reaching CNY133.669 billion (US$20.486 billion), growing 26.38% on year.

Of the consolidated revenues, CNY66.979 billion (50.11%) came from value-added services including PC-based and mobile online games and social network services, CNY38.494 billion (28.80%) from FinTech and business services, CNY24.655 billion (18.44%) from online advertising, CNY3.541 billion (2.65%) from others, Tencent said.

As of the end of December 2020, there were 594.9 million active users of QQ, Tencent's in-house developed platform for instant messenger, online game, music, movie and shopping services; 1.225 billion active users of Weixin/WeChat, a mobile App for instant messenger, social communications and mobile payment; and 219.5 million registered subscribers of chargeable value-added services, Tencent indicated.

Tencent: Financial report, 4Q20 (CNYb)

Item

4Q20 amount

Y/Y

2020 amount

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

133.669

26.38%

482.064

27.77%

Gross margin

44.05%

up 0.46pp

45.95%

up 1.55pp

EBITDA

42.872

20.17%

170.680

24.34%

Operating profit

63.713

122.74%

184.237

55.22%

Net profit

59.302

174.78%

159.847

71.31%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2021

