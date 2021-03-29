Tencent 4Q20 revenues up over 26% on year

China-based Tencent Holdings has released fourth-quarter 2020 financial results, with consolidated revenues reaching CNY133.669 billion (US$20.486 billion), growing 26.38% on year.
Of the consolidated revenues, CNY66.979 billion (50.11%) came from value-added services including PC-based and mobile online games and social network services, CNY38.494 billion (28.80%) from FinTech and business services, CNY24.655 billion (18.44%) from online advertising, CNY3.541 billion (2.65%) from others, Tencent said.
As of the end of December 2020, there were 594.9 million active users of QQ, Tencent's in-house developed platform for instant messenger, online game, music, movie and shopping services; 1.225 billion active users of Weixin/WeChat, a mobile App for instant messenger, social communications and mobile payment; and 219.5 million registered subscribers of chargeable value-added services, Tencent indicated.
Tencent: Financial report, 4Q20 (CNYb)
Item
4Q20 amount
Y/Y
2020 amount
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
133.669
26.38%
482.064
27.77%
Gross margin
44.05%
up 0.46pp
45.95%
up 1.55pp
EBITDA
42.872
20.17%
170.680
24.34%
Operating profit
63.713
122.74%
184.237
55.22%
Net profit
59.302
174.78%
159.847
71.31%
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2021