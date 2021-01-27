Highlights of the day: Intel to outsource 3nm chip production to TSMC

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC to make 3nm chips for Intel, sources claim: TSMC has already struck a deal with Intel under which the pure-play foundry will use 3nm process technology to manufacture the US vendor's core CPU products, with volume production scheduled for the second half of 2022, according to sources familiar with the matter.

LCD panel prices to rise over 10% in 1Q21: LCD panel prices are poised to rise another 10% on average to hit a four-year high in first-quarter 2021, having been raised by 15-20% in the previous quarter, according to industry sources.

TPK, GIS to share most touch-panel module orders for iPad in 2021, say sources: Taiwan's top-two touch-panel module makers TPK Holding and General Interface Solution (GIS) are likely to share the majority of Apple's iPad device orders in 2021, according to industry sources.