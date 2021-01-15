Bits + chips
Highlights of the day: TSMC to spend big on 3nm development
TSMC has plans to allocated US$25-28 billion in capex for 2021, with over US$15 billion of the foundry house's record budget to be spent on advancing its 3nm process node. The foundry has disclosed that it is on track to move its 3nm process to risk production later this year, and start volume in second-half 2022. Meanwhile, Taiwan's PCB sector also registered record output in 2020 at over US$23.8 billion.

TSMC to spend over US$15 billion on 3nm process in 2021: Of TSMC's planned record-high capex for 2021, more than US$15 billion will be spent on advancing the foundry's 3nm process technology, according to industry sources.

TSMC on track to move 3nm process to risk production in 2021: TSMC is on track to move 3nm process technology to risk production in 2021 followed by volume production in the second half of 2022, according to the pure-play foundry.

Taiwan PCB output value hits record high in 2020: The output of Taiwan's PCB industry grew 5.6% on year to a record high of NT$667.2 billion (US$23.83 billion) in 2020, bolstered by pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy in most of the year as well as robust shipments for new iPhones and automotive electronics in the second half, according to Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA).

