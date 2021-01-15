Zyxel lands orders for 5G NR FWA routers from Telenor Norway

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Zyxek Communications has announced its entry into the equipment supply chain of Telenor Norway and will offer 5G NR7101 outdoor routers to support the construction of what the telecom carrier claims is the world's fastest and biggest 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) network.

The company said its 5G NR 7101 outdoor router offers high-speed wireless connectivity through 5G FWA networks, and will provide Telenor's 4G network customers with a smooth transition to 5G.

FWA supports an increasing number of individuals and families working and learning from home, where platforms such as video conferences, interactive learning, cloud-based enterprise solutions, TV streaming and online gaming demand significant broadband access, according to Camilla Amundsen, chief marketing officer for Fixed and TV at Telenor Norway.

Zyxel's technology, effective local presence and collaborative approach are key reasons behind Telenor's decision to adopt router offerings from the Taiwanese partner, Amundsen said, adding that Telenor is modernizing its existing network infrastructure with plans to offer nationwide 5G access by 2024.

Zyxel president Denise Lin noted that her company is playing a major role in delivering quality wireless access to customers around Norway.