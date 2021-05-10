Sercomm reports significant leaps in 1Q21 earnings

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Sercomm has reported significant leaps in net profit for the first quarter of 2021, bolstered by robust shipments of WiFi 6/6E devices, 5G FWA access equipment, 5G small cells, and others supporting IoT applications.

First-quarter net profit reached NT$139 million (US$5 million), increasing 60% from a year earlier. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$0.56 compared to NT$1.22 a quarter earlier and NT$0.35 a year earlier.

Its first-quarter revenues of NT$9.598 billion were the company's highest for the same quarter, buoyed by a capacity ramp-up at its new plant in the Philippines and capacity optimization during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Despite tight supplies for a number of crucial parts and components, the company said it still can fulfill its orders for the year through capacity optimization at its plants in Taiwan, China, the Philippines and India.