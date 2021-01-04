Highlights of the day: Foldable-screen notebook development gaining momentum

DIGITIMES staff

Intel-powered foldable-screen notebooks to become available in 2H21: Intel has reportedly continued to push the development of foldable-screen notebooks with the devices having a good chance to hit store shelves by the end of 2021, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

SMIC reportedly gets US license for mature manufacturing process: China's SMIC has reportedly received US licenses to import equipment for use in mature-node processes, which may help relieve the global 8-inch foundry capacity shortages, according to industry sources.

Semiconductor knows no borders: Q&A with Silicon Catalyst partners: While many might be deterred by the hefty costs of starting a semiconductor company, there are still many other entrepreneurs with a silicon dream knocking on the door of Silicon Catalyst (SC), an incubator and accelerator for semiconductor startups.