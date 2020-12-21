AEB aims to enhance digital transformation

IT + CE
Acer e-Enabling Service Business (AEB) aims to be a helpful partner for enterprises during their digital transformation, providing them with cloud computing and value-added services for IT products and AIoT (AI+IoT) capability, according to company president Chou Hsin-jung.

AEB, in which Acer holds a 75%stake, will provide C3A+P to help enterprises undertake digital transformation, Chou said, with "C" referring to cloud services, the three "As" to development of value-added applications, edge computing appliances and AIoT solutions, and "P" to PaaS (platform as a service).

AEB can provide edge computing appliances and AIoT solutions for smart retail, smart security patrols, smart medical care, remote maintenance and precision curating, Chou noted.

AEB has offered three PaaS - an electronic publishing platform, a supply chain cash flow platform and a cloud-based ticketing platform.

Spun off from Acer in 2012, AEB is Microsoft's cloud computing partner and authorized reseller in the Taiwan market. The company plans to be listed on the Emerging Stock Market at the beginning of 2021.

Of AEB's January-September 2020 consolidated revenues, 32% came from authorized Microsoft reselling, 26% from development of IT application, 25% from cloud computing services, 17% from others. Hi-tech enterprises are major clients, taking up 40% of the consolidated revenues, and government projects account for about 20%.

