Zoom to expand presence in Singapore

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Zoom Video Communications has announced that it will expand its presence in Singapore by opening a new research and development center.

Zoom said it will also expand its co-located data center in Singapore, and this commitment represents a growing strategic investment in the country, where the company has already had a presence for two years.

This expansion into Singapore will supplement Zoom's existing R&D centers in the US, India and China, and support Zoom's engineering leadership, which is based at its San Jose, California headquarters, said the company, adding it selected Singapore for its engineering talent.

Zoom said it is doubling its data center capacity in Singapore.