IT + CE
Highlights of the day: Labor issues may mar iPhone production
DIGITIMES staff

Apple has put two of its manufacturers on probation due to labor isssues, which may tighten supply of iPhones. DRAM spot maket prices have shot up recently as suppliers start scaling down their output. DRAM prices in the spot market are now 20% higher than in the contract market. PCB materials, such as copper foil, are set to see prices rally in 2021, as supply will be increasingly short of demand.

iPhone supply may become tight due to labor issues at Apple production partners: Pressure is mounting to maintain steady supply of iPhone devices, including the iPhone 12 lineup, after Apple placed two of its phone assemblers on probation due to labor issues, according to industry sources.

DRAM spot prices surge: Spot market prices for DRAM memory have surged recently and reached levels that are over 20% higher than contract market prices, according to sources at memory module houses.

PCB materials prices set to rise in 2021: Prices for upstream PCB materials including copper foil, glass cloth and resin are set to rally in 2021 as supply is expected to be increasingly short of demand throughout the year, according to industry sources.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – November 2020
  2. Samsung, LGD ramping up OLED panels for small- to medium-size applications, Digitimes Research says
  3. Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.