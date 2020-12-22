Highlights of the day: Labor issues may mar iPhone production

DIGITIMES staff

iPhone supply may become tight due to labor issues at Apple production partners: Pressure is mounting to maintain steady supply of iPhone devices, including the iPhone 12 lineup, after Apple placed two of its phone assemblers on probation due to labor issues, according to industry sources.

DRAM spot prices surge: Spot market prices for DRAM memory have surged recently and reached levels that are over 20% higher than contract market prices, according to sources at memory module houses.

PCB materials prices set to rise in 2021: Prices for upstream PCB materials including copper foil, glass cloth and resin are set to rally in 2021 as supply is expected to be increasingly short of demand throughout the year, according to industry sources.