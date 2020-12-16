Highlights of the day: SMIC sees management row

DIGITIMES staff

SMIC's co-CEO Mong-song Liang has submitted his resignation over a management adjustment. A disgruntled Liang, the R&D leader of China's number-one foundry house, says in his letter of resignation that he believes he is no longer trusted by the company. TSMC chaiman Mark Liu has dismissed speculation that the foundry house has seen clients reduce orders. He maintains that 5nm wafer shipments will drive the company's sales growth in 2021. Tight foundry capacity supply is pushing up production costs at IC vendors. Some NAND flash controller suppliers are now mulling raising prices for their solutions in first-quarter 2021.

SMIC co-CEO Liang reportedly offers to resign: Mong-song Liang has submitted his resignation to SMIC's board of directors after the China-based foundry decided to bring back Shang-yi Chiang to its management, according to sources familiar with the matter.

No cutback in customer orders, says TSMC chairman: TSMC chairman Mark Liu has dismissed recent speculation that claimed a cutback in 5nm chip orders from Apple would drag down the foundry's 5nm process capacity utilization to 80% in the first half of 2021.

NAND flash controller suppliers mull price hike: NAND flash device controller suppliers including Phison Electronics and Silicon Motion Technology have stopped offering quotes for new orders, and are mulling a 10-15% price hike in the first quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.