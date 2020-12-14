LED
FitTech expanding capacity for miniLED probing, testing, sorting services
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

FitTech is expanding capacity for providing miniLED probing, testing and sorting services on an OEM basis by 3-4 times the current level, with completion scheduled for January-February 2021, according to the company.

FitTech said it began to provide such services in October 2020.

Apple will launch miniLED-backlit 12.9-inch iPad Pro in first-quarter 2021 - with Epistar to be the exclusive supplier of miniLED chips; Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology for marking; FitTech for probing, testing and sorting; General Information Solution for supplying touch modules; and LG Display for supplying LCD panels, according to industry sources.

Apple is expected to adopt miniLED backlighting for 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021 and MacBook Air, 10.2-inch iPad and 7.9-inch iPad Mini in 2022, the sources indicated.

China-based LED firms are also in talks with FitTech for supply of miniLED probing, testing and sorting equipment, with shipments to kick off in first-quarter 2021, FitTech said.

Currently, LED probing, testing and sorting equipment accounts for about 80% of FitTech's consolidated revenues, and outsourced LED probing, testing and sorting services for about 10%, FitTech noted, adding for expanding its outsourced services, it will raise funds by issuing five million new shares and unsecured convertible bonds worth NT$500 million (US$17.3 million).

FitTech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$277.4 million for November, increasing 5.02% sequentially and 2.44% on year, and those of NT$2.816 billion for January-November, decreasing 17.84% on year.

