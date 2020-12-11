Highlights of the day: Samsung reportedly sees yield issues for 8nm process

DIGITIMES staff

Samsung is keen on catching up with TSMC in advanced node semiconductor manufacturing, but sources blame unsatisfactory yield rates for 8nm process at the Korean foundry for short supply of Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. The Korean giant, however, has a clear leadership in commercializing microLED displays. Its 110-inch microLED TV is set to be available in first-quarter 2021. Samsung and fellow memory maker SK Hynix have both reduced output for speciaty DRAM, prices for which are expected to go up further in 2021.

