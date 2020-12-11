Bits + chips
Highlights of the day: Samsung reportedly sees yield issues for 8nm process
DIGITIMES staff

Samsung is keen on catching up with TSMC in advanced node semiconductor manufacturing, but sources blame unsatisfactory yield rates for 8nm process at the Korean foundry for short supply of Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. The Korean giant, however, has a clear leadership in commercializing microLED displays. Its 110-inch microLED TV is set to be available in first-quarter 2021. Samsung and fellow memory maker SK Hynix have both reduced output for speciaty DRAM, prices for which are expected to go up further in 2021.

New Nvidia GPU in short supply due to unsatisfactory yield at Samsung, sources say: Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 30 GPUs have been in tight supply due to unsatisfactory 8nm process yield rates at its foundry partner Samsung, according to industry sources.

Samsung set to commercialize microLED TVs in 2021: Samsung Electronics is set to launch its microLED TV lineup in the first quarter of 2021, heralding the arrival of the next-generation TV products.

Specialty DRAM prices to continue rally in 2021: Specialty DRAM prices, which have started rising recently, will continue their rally next year due to tight supply, according to industry sources.

