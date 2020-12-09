Server chassis maker Chenbro optimistic about 2021

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's server chassis maker Chenbro has expressed optimism about its shipments for 2021 as clients in the US and China are expected to resume order placement after completing inventory adjustments in fourth-quarter 2020.

The company's November revenues slipped 12.5% on year to NT$648 million (US$22.97 million), but its revenues for the first 11 months of the year rose 12.2% on year to NT$6.85 billion, a new high for the same period.

Chenbro will leverage its R&D resources in Taiwan to fast adjust product designs and conduct flexible production and shipments based on requirements of clients, and its new plant in Chiayi County, southern Taiwan will start to contribute revenues by the end of next year, the company said.

Chenbro expects shipments to pick up in 2021

Photo: Digitimes file photo