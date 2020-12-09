IT + CE
Server chassis maker Chenbro optimistic about 2021
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's server chassis maker Chenbro has expressed optimism about its shipments for 2021 as clients in the US and China are expected to resume order placement after completing inventory adjustments in fourth-quarter 2020.

The company's November revenues slipped 12.5% on year to NT$648 million (US$22.97 million), but its revenues for the first 11 months of the year rose 12.2% on year to NT$6.85 billion, a new high for the same period.

Chenbro will leverage its R&D resources in Taiwan to fast adjust product designs and conduct flexible production and shipments based on requirements of clients, and its new plant in Chiayi County, southern Taiwan will start to contribute revenues by the end of next year, the company said.

Chenbro expects shipments to pick up in 2021

Chenbro expects shipments to pick up in 2021
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.