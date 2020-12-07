Highlights of the day: PSMC embraces open foundry business model

DIGITIMES staff

Foundry supply has been tight, but it may not be easy for foundry houses to expand capacity, with a lack of funding being one of the difficulties. PSMC's solution is an "open foundry" business model, letting clients shoulder the investments in equipment that will be reserved for their exclusive use. The full impact of the outage at one of Micron's fabs in Taiwan is yet to be known, and memory module makers reportedly have stopped taking new orders, as they assess the supply-demand situation. Meanwhile, Digitimes Research forecasts that global server shipments will continue to grow in 2021 amid the lingering pandemic.

PSMC in talks for new orders from panel vendor: Pure-play foundry Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC) is in talks to rent new 12-inch fab equipment from a panel customer who intends to secure sufficient production capacity for display driver ICs in the long term, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Memory module firms wary of Micron fab outage: Supply-side uncertainty arising from a recent power outage at Micron Technology's DRAM fab in Taiwan is prompting memory module houses to stop taking new orders and adopt a wait-and-see attitude, according to industry sources.

Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research: Global server shipments will resume on-year growth in 2020, driven by rising demand for cloud computing services and work-from-home solutions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Related demand will continue rising in 2021 due to the lingering of the pandemic, drikving up shipments by another 5.6% on year next year, according to Digitimes Research's latest figures from its Server Tracker.