Highlights of the day: Samsung aggressive in lowering foundry quotes

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC may be the clear leader in the pure-play foundry sector, but Samsung is keen on catching up in advanced manufacturing processes. Qualcomm's freshly unveiled Snapdragon 888 will be made using 5nm process at Samsung, which reportedly has offered major discounts in manufacturing quotes to secure the US chip vendor's orders. While Samsung is handling the foundry work for Snapdragon 888, ASE Technology is responsible for its packaging. Qualcomm is upbeat about the 5G smartphone market in 2021, and its optimism has been echoed by Micron, who has seen strength in mobile, auto, industrial and PC sales. Now DRAM spot prices are expected to rise soon on rebounding end-maket demand.

Samsung cuts foundry quotes for 5nm chip orders from Qualcomm: Samsung Electronics has cut its foundry quotes to attract 5nm chip orders including those for Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 processor series, according to industry sources.

ASE obtains FC packaging orders for new Qualcomm 5G SoC: ASE Technology has reportedly grabbed flip-chip packaging orders for Qualcomm's just-unveiled flagship 5G SoC Snapdragon 888, as well as orders for the new integrated X60 5G modem, according to industry sources.

DRAM spot prices about to rally: Spot market prices for DRAM memory are about to rally on an anticipated pick-up in end-market demand, according to sources at memory module makers.