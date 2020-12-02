Highlights of the day: TSMC reportedly to launch 3nm variant

DIGITIMES staff

TSMC is expected to move its 3nm process to volume production in second-half 2022, but the foundry house reportedly is planning to launch an enhanced version of the 3nm process technology in 2023. Tight foundry supply is sending IC manufacturing costs rising, which in turn has prompted IC vendors to hinke their product prices. Driver IC designeres are expected to incease their quotes by another 10% in first-quarter 2021. Some memory backend specialists have also raised quotes for their wirebonding packaging services for niche DRAM which has seen demand picking up.

TSMC to roll out 3nm Plus process in 2023: TSMC plans to launch an enhanced version of 3nm process technology in 2023, with Apple being the initial customer adopting the process, according to industry sources.

Display driver IC prices to rise another 10% in 1H21: Prices for display driver ICs and TDDI chips are expected to rise by another 10% in the first half of 2021 after hiking in fourth-quarter 2020, due to tight foundry supply and rising manufacturing costs, according to industry sources.

Niche-market DRAM demand picking up: Orders for niche-market DRAM memory has started picking up recently, thanks to the roll-outs of new consumer electronics devices, according to sources at backend houses.