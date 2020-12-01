Highlights of the day: DRAM to see shortages in 2H21

DIGITIMES staff

The DRAM market may be heading towards demand-supply balance in first-half 2021, but warnings about shortages in second-half 2021 are being sounded by many in the memory sector, including PSMC chairman Frank Huang. In the IT sector, clients are advancing their orders for cloud servers on concerns about a repeat of the disruptions to their supply chains by COVID-19. The displays sector has already seen months of tight supply for LCD panels, which observers believe underlies a recent contract dispute between Corning and panel maker SDP.

DRAM likely to be in short supply in 2H21, says PSMC chairman: The global supply of DRAM memory will likely fall short of demand in the second half of 2021, according to Frank Huang, chairman for Taiwan-based foundry Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC).

Supply chain sees orders for cloud servers pick up: Suppliers engaged in the supply chain for cloud computing servers have seen clients start pulling in orders in advance, bracing for a resurge in the COVID-19 pandemic that could repeat the supply chain disruptions seen at the beginning of 2020, according to industry sources.

SDP-Corning dispute highlights tight supply of LCD panels: The recent contract dispute involving the supply of glass substrates by Corning's subsidiary in Japan, CJKK, to its Japanese client Sakai Display Products (SDP) highlights the severity of the short supply of LCD panels, according to industry sources.